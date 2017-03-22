Dallas woman wants to put FBI on trial during the John Wiley Price case

Laura Ann Jenkins asks, “Can I put the FBI on trial?”

“Maybe not”, she answers, “but I can take them to court during the Dallas trial of the century, the John Wiley Price trial.”

Jenkins kicked off a protest this week at the Earl Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse. Each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. she plans to be at the courthouse each day through March 31.

Why this date? “Now is the perfect time,” Jenkins exclaims, “because I’m counting down the days until March 31st when the Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole board rules on my son’s sixth consecutive parole review. “

Aug. 5 will mark 12 years of incarceration for her son, Roy Adams Jr. for a 12-½ year intoxication sentence. He was convicted of manslaughter for the 2004 death of Grapevine Police Officer Darren Medlin. Without diminishing condolences to the Medlin family, Jenkins says her son was not driving drunk. Instead, she says, he had an epilepsy seizure causing a horrific accident.

Jenkins believes her son is a “color of law” abuse victim. She alleges both Euless Police Department Officer Deana Ramsour and the FBI violated her son’s civil rights.

In a statement sent to NDG Jenkins states, “We told the FBI that Euless Police Officer Deana Ramsour tampered her accident scene video and lied during her court testimony. We also told the FBI that the neurology expert answered ‘Yes’ to the question ‘is it reasonably medically probable that Roy Alvin Adams, Jr. had a seizure on June the 12th at approximately 2:30 a.m. here in Tarrant County, TX?'”

In the next 2 weeks, Jenkins will be “using their own words” to expose Police Officer Ramsour’s and the FBI’s “color of law” abuses fostered upon her son starting with Part 2 – “FBI: Incredibly Incompetent or Plain Ole Liars?”