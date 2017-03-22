Plano’s Hope Center launches THCJobLink to help job seekers

The Hope Center, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen the impact of Christian nonprofits in North Texas and worldwide, announces the launch of THC JobLink, a job board for Christian organizations in DFW. THC JobLink is located on The Hope Center’s website and offers a full-service job board for both applicants and employers.

The mission of THC JobLink is to network talented people with Kingdom-building opportunities in both for-profit and non-profit sectors. THC JobLink distinguishes itself from other job boards in DFW by focusing on Christian positions. Beginning a job search or transitioning within a career are important seasons, and THC JobLink provides the smoothest transition possible. THC JobLink serves the North Texas community by featuring full-time, part-time, intern, volunteer, and board opportunities.

THC JobLink is available for all Christian-focused organizations and like-minded individuals. The cost to feature a job on THC JobLink is categorized by type of organization and type of advertisement. Premium postings are listed in chronological order (from date of approval) in the featured section at the top of the main THC JobLink page. All of the other postings are listed in chronological order (from date of approval) below the Premium postings. All positions expire after 30 days. 501(c)3 non-profit organizations receive a discount, paying a nominal fee of $50.00 per posting or $100.00 for a Premium posting. For-profit organizations can utilize THC JobLink for $100.00 per posting or $200.00 for a Premium posting. There is no cost to view positions.

The Hope Center is a one-of-a-kind ministry home to over 40 Christian nonprofits. The 185,000 square foot lodge-style building, built on nine-acres, is located at the northeast corner of Plano Parkway and Custer Road. The Hope Center’s unique business model encourages shared stewardship, synergy and service among its tenants. The building is home to Christian nonprofits that collectively impact 123 Texas cities and counties and almost every country in the world.