Win tickets to TBAAL’s Budding Rose Concert

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents Promising Young Artist Series “Budding Rose Concert,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 in the Naomi Bruton Main Stage Theatre, 1309 Canton Street, at the Dallas Convention Center Bureau Theater Complex. North Dallas Gazette readers can visit our Facebook or Instagram profiles for a chance to win. You also can comment below and share why you would like to attend this show for a chance to win.

Three hundred budding singers from Dallas Independent School District’s W.H. Atwell, Law Academy, Henry B. Longfellow, Fred F. Florence, Barack Obama, Billy Earl Dade, Harold Lang, John B. Hood, Zan Holmes, and Irma L. Rangel Young Women’s Leadership Academy middle schools, Charles Rice Elementary and Life School Oak Cliff unite their voices to make music magical performing from classical, pop, Broadway, spirituals to gospel in this spring concert.

Special lobby music will be performed by the Rangel Hand Bell Choir.

A student performance is set for 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2017 in the Naomi Bruton Main Stage Theatre. Admission is $5 per person. Schools may call TBAAL Audience Development Coordinator at 214-743-2506 to reserve seats.

The performance is coordinated by Stevon Harris and hosted by TBAAL Board Member Theresa Daniel.

“The Promising Young Artists Series is a wonderful way to showcase the talented students in our community beyond the classroom walls,” said Curtis King, TBAAL founder and president.

Admission is $10 for the public performance. For tickets call, TBAAL Box Office 214-743-2400 or Ticketmaster 800-745-3000.