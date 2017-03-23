Fred Hammond to perform at Williams Chicken 30 year celebration

Williams Chicken will celebrate a significant milestone in the fast casual restaurant business in just a few weeks according to company officials. National Gospel Recording Artist Fred Hammond, celebrities, media personalities, business and community leaders will all participate in an unforgettable night of inspiration and recognition themed The Journey to 30, 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 hosted by Media Personality Chris Arnold at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

“This night is really not about Williams Chicken,” said Toska Medlock Lee, marketing communications director and event planner for the chain which has nearly 40 locations, it’s about our customers and the community who are so good to us.” Medlock Lee said the owner himself wanted to continue the company’s creed to give back -and the celebration is designed to do just that.

The evening will feature a silent auction and a Journey to 30 display which tells the inspiring story of how Williams is now considered one of the largest franchisors in the restaurant business. But most importantly, the Gala will benefit the expanded programming for the YMCA ‘Y’ Achievers entrepreneurs camp; the back to school project of For Oak Cliff and the Williams Chicken Partners in Education Program.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment to have done something for the last 30 years, especially a restaurant business,” said Hiawatha Williams, president and founder. “We are blessed to be on a path of growing, giving back and staying dedicated to serving our community.”

The community is invited to celebrate this incredible Journey to 30, visit www.williamschicken.net for more information.