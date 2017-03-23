Irving Fire Department Adds Two Tractor-Drawn Aerial Trucks

Irving’s rapid growth in commercial and residential properties means the Irving Fire Department is due for some upgrades too. Enter the Tractor-Drawn Aerial Truck.
The department recently added not one, but two new Pierce-manufactured, 100-foot ladder trucks to its arsenal of response vehicles. The Tractor-Drawn Aerial Trucks, also known as “tiller trucks” are new to the department.
The rise of dense urban development and population growth makes it increasingly difficult for current responding vehicles to effectively access emergency situations. The tiller trucks solve this issue. They have the ability to navigate around obstacles and are able to get in and out of tight, congested areas. In the event a multilevel building catches fire, this feature allows the truck to get much closer to a structure for firefighter access and victim rescue.
Another unique feature of the tiller trucks is that it needs two drivers, one in the front and one in the rear. The double drivers allows the truck to easily maneuver through congested areas. Where a traditional-style ladder truck – which is much shorter than a tiller truck – would need a multipoint turn to gain access to a tight space, a tiller truck can easily make its way in and around the area.
The addition of the tiller trucks is a happy ending to a four-year process of research and visiting with other fire departments who operate tiller trucks.
