New Book Explains the Power of Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself

ATLANTA — In this age of social media, there’s never been a more critical time to understand the power of personal branding. The newly-released Make Your Mark: Personal Branding Through ‘On-Purpose’ Living is a timely advice tool for the modern-day professional, entrepreneur, college student or dreamer looking to achieve lifelong goals through the smart use of their personal brand.

Author, marketing strategist, and entrepreneur Courtney R. Rhodes has channeled her 20+ years of sales and marketing expertise into relatable strategies that will motivate you to harness your most valuable asset — you! — and show you how to take your dream from vision to victory.

In Make Your Mark, readers will learn:

What your personal brand is and why it matters Embracing your authenticity to build your ‘on-purpose’ brand Effective communication skills for a positive lasting impact How to build and engage your network through social media platforms Designing a personal image that aligns with your brand story

“I have always believed that we innately hold the power to change our lives,” says Rhodes. “Much of that power lies in understanding our personal brand – essentially our authentic selves – and how to present our brand to the world. I wrote ‘Make Your Mark’ because I’ve witnessed firsthand how just a few smart changes to your communication skills, relationships and overall image can significantly impact your career, goals and, ultimately, your life.”

Make Your Mark: Personal Branding Through ‘On-Purpose’ Living is now available on Amazon.com and www.CourtneyRRhodes.com.