Plano jams with the Toyota Texas Music Revolution

Jason Castro (at right) gained national attention when he took fourth place in American Idol, but now performs along with siblings (left and center) Michael and Jackie to form the band simply called “Castro.” They entertained crowds from the Toyota Main Stage at the Toyota Texas Music Festival. (Photo: David Wilfong/NDG)

 

By David Wilfong, NDG Special Contributor

The Toyota Texas Music Revolution (TTMR) filled the air of the Oak Point Park and Amphitheater over the weekend with music in Plano.

The event highlighted artists who are considered “Texas/Red Dirt, Alt Country, or Americana” and kept two stages running on Friday and Saturday with a plethroa of musicians from near and far. Headlining the event were nationally renown recording artists Kacey Musgraves, Josh Ritter and Kiefer Sutherland, but a total of 18 acts were included in the two-day event. Local favorites such as Castro (featuring Jason Castro, veteran of TV’s American Idol) were also a big draw for the event.

TTMR was hosted by KHYI 95.3 (“The Range”) and is considered one of the largest music festivals of its kind in the country. Major sponsoring partners include the City of Plano, Plano Magazine and Toyota.

Buffalo Ruckus performs on the Deep Ellum Brewery Stage during the Toyota Texas Music Revolution held March 24-25 at Oak Point Park & Amphitheater in Plano. Buffalo Ruckus is one of the big up-and-coming acts in Southern Experimental sounds and is based in Denton. (Photo: David Wilfong/NDG)

Oak Point Park was also a good place to catch the blooms of many native wildflowers while listening to music during the TTMR held on March 24-25 in Plano. (Photo: David Wilfong/NDG)

