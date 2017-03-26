Plano jams with the Toyota Texas Music Revolution

By David Wilfong, NDG Special Contributor

The Toyota Texas Music Revolution (TTMR) filled the air of the Oak Point Park and Amphitheater over the weekend with music in Plano.

The event highlighted artists who are considered “Texas/Red Dirt, Alt Country, or Americana” and kept two stages running on Friday and Saturday with a plethroa of musicians from near and far. Headlining the event were nationally renown recording artists Kacey Musgraves, Josh Ritter and Kiefer Sutherland, but a total of 18 acts were included in the two-day event. Local favorites such as Castro (featuring Jason Castro, veteran of TV’s American Idol) were also a big draw for the event.

TTMR was hosted by KHYI 95.3 (“The Range”) and is considered one of the largest music festivals of its kind in the country. Major sponsoring partners include the City of Plano, Plano Magazine and Toyota.