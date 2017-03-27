Visit Historic Downtown Irving for Vintage Trail Market Day on April 1

Vintage Trail Market Day, hosted by Irving Vintage Trail shops, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at the corner of Main Street and Irving Boulevard in historic Downtown Irving.

The market will offer one-of-a-kind products such as original art, handmade crafts, vintage and antique treasures, and edibles from locally owned businesses. While downtown, visit Irving Vintage Trail Shops and the many other area shops and restaurants. Other activities include a vintage car show, photos, music and special sales and give-a-ways. This market day has fun activities for the whole family. Vendors and sponsors are needed to make this day a success.

For more information, email event organizers or visit Irving Vintage Trail Shops on Facebook.