5th Street Closed Between Elm and Main Streets in Frisco beginning at 9 a.m.

5th Street will be closed between Elm Street and Main Street on Tuesday, March 28, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. while a crane works on an adjacent building. This should not directly impact rush hour this morning and should be completed before the majority of workers head for home.

The group most likely impacted are those who might go out for lunch in the area. There are several popular restaurants located along the other side of Main Street which may require a little extra time in planning your lunch route today.

During the road closure, motorists can use other downtown streets to go around the closed block. Detour signs will be posted to direct motorists who are unfamiliar with downtown to use Elm Street and 6th Street as an alternate route.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and to seek an alternate route in advance.

Visit www.friscotexas.gov for any potential updates to the planned detour.