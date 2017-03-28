Ayesha’s Home Kitchen kicks off second season April 30

Ayesha Curry, cookbook author, social media maven, mother of two and wife to NBA superstar Stephen Curry, returns to Food Network this spring with a new season of all-new episodes in Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, premiering Sunday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. Life can get pretty hectic taking care of two young children and balancing a career and family time, so it is very important to Ayesha that she continue the traditions she started since moving to the west coast – inviting family and friends over to join her in the kitchen as they help cook some of her favorite meals. Join Ayesha through six half-hour episodes as she showcases quick and tasty recipes perfect for any get-together.

“It was clear early on that Ayesha would resonate with Food Network’s television and digital audience,” said Kathleen Finch, Chief Programming Content and Brand Officer, Scripps Networks Interactive. “From her passion for food and family to how her own loyal following increasingly craved more of what she had to share, we are looking forward to all that’s in store for Ayesha’s Home Kitchen.”

“Being able to enjoy time in the kitchen serving up delectable meals and laughs with family and friends defines many of my happiest moments,” said Curry. “In Ayesha’s Home Kitchen sharing these special moments, along with tasty, easy recipes that I hope bring delicious joy to others, is a real dream come true.”

The season opens with a creative twist on some taco night favorites, taking a grocery store staple – the rotisserie chicken – and jazzing it up to create a Pulled Chicken Taco.

When Ayesha decides she wants breakfast for dinner, she just calls it brinner. Ayesha is starting this party off right with a Frozen Mint Mocha Frappe Cocktail, and Bacon Breakfast Bread Pudding Cups. Ayesha also has a simple hack to turn premade cinnamon roll dough into Cinnamon Roll Stuffed Pears with Cinnamon Clove Icing.