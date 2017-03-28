Dallas North Tollway partial closure scheduled this weekend

NTTA will demolish the remaining half of the old Tennyson Parkway bridge over the Dallas North Tollway. The bridge is being demolished and reconstructed in phases to accommodate the addition of a fourth lane in each direction of the DNT. The north portion was demolished in June 2016, reconstructed and reopened to traffic in January 2017. The south half is now scheduled for removal.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, March 31 through 5 a.m. Monday, April 3

(Continuous closure)

All northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

The southeast-bound and northwest-bound direct-connector ramps from the SRT to southbound DNT

The northbound DNT direct-connector ramp to southeast-bound and northwest-bound SRT

The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway

The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive

The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, SH 121 and Legacy Drive

The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway

Note: Tennyson Parkway over the DNT will be open to traffic. The structures are separated and demolition of the south half of the bridge will not impact traffic on the north portion.

Changeable message signs will be placed prior to lane closures in the construction area. Law enforcement officers also will be on duty to assist motorists.