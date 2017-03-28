Make-A-Wish North Texas Hosts 12th Annual Walk For Wishes

The Brigg’s Equipment Walk For Wishes, the signature 5K walk of Make-A-Wish® North Texas, will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Reverchon Park in Dallas. In its 12th year, the family-friendly event aims to raise more than $275,000 to support the over 650 wishes that the organization hopes to grant throughout its 161-county territory in 2017.

“Since 2005, Walk For Wishes has raised over $2.3 million, thanks in large part to the constant support of the Dallas-Fort Worth community and our many sponsors, such as North Texas Honda Dealers, that have graciously donated their time and resources to make this event possible,” said Make-A-Wish North Texas President and CEO, Scotty Landry. “It’s the perfect way to get out and enjoy the beautiful spring weather with friends and family, while helping grant the wishes of local children fighting life-threatening medical conditions.”

“North Texas Honda Dealers is proud to support Walk For Wishes and Make-A-Wish North Texas by inviting the more than 2,000 expected participants to walk along the Route Powered by Honda,” said John Ingram, President of the North Texas Honda Dealer Association. “We love the community involvement that Make-A-Wish North Texas provides and feel a great sense of pride partnering with such a wonderful organization that gives back to so many in the North Texas area.”

Presented by Maggiano’s Little Italy and GameStop, the 5K event will kickoff with a special opening ceremony featuring local Wish Kids and Wish Families who have benefitted directly from funds raised through Walk For Wishes, and will be emceed by Michelle Rodriguez of 96.3 KSCS radio.

Registration details include:

Online registration will be open until noon on Friday, March 31 where adults can register for $25 and children ages 5-11 can register for $20. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Day-of registration will be available from 7 – 7:50 a.m. at Reverchon Park where adults can register for $30 and children ages 5-11 can register for $25. Children under the age of 5 are free.

For more information about the event and to either register or donate today, please visit www.walkforwishesdfw.org.