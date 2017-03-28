Why I signed on to the Texas Bullet Train

By Ron Kirk

Texans’ work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and our willingness to take on big ideas explain why this state has become the country’s economic engine.

That’s why I’m so bullish about the new high-speed train that will connect North Texas and Houston, the state’s largest commercial hubs. The project is a perfect example of how Texas entrepreneurs approach challenges and opportunities: creatively, optimistically and collaboratively, using a business plan driven by free market principles.

Having served as Texas’ secretary of state, mayor of the great city of Dallas and, in my role as the US Trade Representative, the nation’s chief trade negotiator and a principal adviser to the president, I have spent my career encouraging efforts that support economic growth.

The bullet train accomplishes that and more, creating a super economy of approximately half the state’s population. And, the project creates jobs in places that need them, providing a steady flow of tax dollars to local communities and schools and ushering in a new high-tech industry to Texas.

As a reminder, it does this while giving riders a speedy, 90-minute travel option between the two metro areas (with a stop in the Brazos Valley), instead of facing traffic-choked highways or the hassles of air travel. Best of all, it’s being developed by enthusiastic, visionary investors – not through government grants.

Texas is a land of Big Ideas, and this is the latest example of a forward-thinking approach that will benefit generations. I know firsthand how the right vision at the right time can shift perceptions from awareness to action.

In North Texas, early advocates for mass transit faced challenges but now we have a thriving light rail system in DART. American Airlines Center transformed a former hazardous waste site into a popular downtown destination.

The bullet train will create a new industry that will prove the viability of high-speed train service in America, seeding the domestic manufacturing industry for future deployments across the country – all based here in Texas.

As Business columnist Mitchell Schnurman recently wrote in The Dallas Morning News: “As a transit option, a Texas bullet train would be a major breakthrough. As an economic development project, it would be off the charts. That’s because taxpayers don’t have to cough up anything to make it happen. That’s almost unheard of — not only for giant investments but even for small ones.”