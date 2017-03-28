Trump’s obsession with discrediting Obama is why “Trumpcare” and other campaign promises are failing

By Walter Smith, Publisher New York Beacon
Trump’s objective as it relates to repealing “Obamacare” was never in the interest of the taxpayers, it was to satisfy his desire to destroy Obama’s signature legislation. After failing to minimize Obama’s academic achievements at Harvard, he was desperate to find an issue he could lean on.
Trump just could not accept having a “Black” man in the “White” house especially in light of his having gone to great lengths to de-legitimize and discredit him. The envy grew and grew. In a television interview he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he has been a better leader than U.S. President Barack Obama. There is no limit to what he will do and or say to reduce the public image and credibility of Barack Obama.
From entering politics as the chief promoter of the birtherism conspiracy—complete with claims of mysterious calls coming in to him with new information, to detectives he claimed he sent to Hawaii but were never heard from again—to waking up one Saturday morning tweeting, “How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones.”
If we learned anything about Trump since June of 2015, is that “if his lips are moving, he’s lying.” Trump’s claim of Barack Obama placing a “Tap” on his phone in Trump Tower was nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the connection between Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Here’s a laundry list of birther declarations Trump made:
“He’s spent millions of dollars trying to get away from this issue. Millions of dollars in legal fees trying to get away from this issue. And I’ll tell you what, I brought it up, just routinely, and all of a sudden a lot facts are emerging and I’m starting to wonder myself whether or not he was born in this country.”
“He doesn’t have a birth certificate, or if he does, there’s something on that certificate that is very bad for him. Now, somebody told me — and I have no idea if this is bad for him or not, but perhaps it would be — that where it says ‘religion,’ it might have ‘Muslim.’ And if you’re a Muslim, you don’t change your religion, by the way.”
“I have people that have been studying [Obama’s birth certificate] and they cannot believe what they’re finding … I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can. Because if he can’t, if he can’t, if he wasn’t born in this country, which is a real possibility … then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics.”
“His grandmother in Kenya** said, ‘Oh, no, he was born in Kenya and I was there and I witnessed the birth.’ She’s on tape. I think that tape’s going to be produced fairly soon. Somebody is coming out with a book in two weeks, it will be very interesting.”
“He didn’t know he was running for president, so he told the truth. The literary agent wrote down what he said … He said he was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia … Now they’re saying it was a mistake. Just like his Kenyan grandmother said he was born in Kenya, and she pointed down the road to the hospital, and after people started screaming at her, she said, ‘Oh, I mean Hawaii.’ Give me a break.”
“A lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate. … Many people do not think it was authentic. His mother was not in the hospital. There are many other things that came out. And frankly if you would report it accurately I think you’d probably get better ratings than you’re getting.”
“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud.
Trump thinks the Oval Office is equivalent to the Mafia Board Room where the negative description and criticism of one’s opponent is a deadly weapon and will eventually result in the opponent’s demise. Blinded by racism and envy, Trump fails to realize that Barack Obama is one of the most popular US presidents in recent history and his insults, lies and criticism has little effect.
**Note: Swahili is the national language of Kenya. It is taught in schools all over the country. It is the second language for students – their first language is their tribal language.
Trump On the Affordable Care Plan:
“I think Obamacare is a Disaster and I’ve been saying it from the time before they even voted for it. I said this plan can’t work, it’s going to be a disaster, it was a Big Lie, that is how he got it passed. President Obama said keep your doctor, keep your plan, that turned out to be a lie. He said It 28 different times. It’s a terrible plan. It’s a disgrace that we have to talk about it. Frankly, it should be repealed and replaced, and if i’m elected we’re going to repeal it, replace it with something much better, much better and much less expensive.”
President Trump likes to make outlandish promises in the moment, and then worry about actually delivering on that promise at some much later date. Prior to pulling the “Trumpcare” legislation, he promised congressional Republicans the world if they pass his health-care bill. He needed to back up his promise to America: “We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”
Paul Ryan and his far-right colleagues have assured Americans for nearly six years that Republicans will unveil a plan for “a more affordable, higher-quality, patient-centered system.” The plan they had could not pass their own party members.
Trump never takes responsibility for his mis-steps or failures, it’s always someone else’s fault. He blamed the Democrats for their lack of support of “Trumpcare” while he had the White house and Congress on his side. He was defeated by his own party.
“We had no Democratic support,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote.” “The best thing we can do, politically speaking, is let ObamaCare explode”.
Trump’s criticism of Obama’s ACA flies in the face of his support for the Republican AHCA. He went as far as threatening to campaign against any Republican who voted against the plan which was far inferior to Obama’s ACA, so much so his own party rejected it. His objective was not in the interest of the American, people, it was in the interest of his ego.
Trump made several promises to the American people on his way to the White house: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, reverse the Iran Deal, Build a wall on the southern border, Ban all Muslims from America, and rid America of illegal immigrants.
Thus far, because of his obsession with discrediting Barack Obama, none of these promises have materialized.
He now has set his sights on tax reform. Make no mistake he will take dead aim at those tax codes that support the ACA.
Too much emphasis on discrediting Obama and too little put on leading and governing.
President Trump, you are no Barack Obama. The accomplishments of President Obama is etched in history and cannot be minimized, eradicated, or duplicated by you. Abandon the obsession and create a positive legacy of your own. The humiliation you suffered at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner does not merit this self-destructing effort.
Let it go.
Leave a Reply