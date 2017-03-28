Trump’s obsession with discrediting Obama is why “Trumpcare” and other campaign promises are failing

By Walter Smith, Publisher New York Beacon

Trump’s objective as it relates to repealing “Obamacare” was never in the interest of the taxpayers, it was to satisfy his desire to destroy Obama’s signature legislation. After failing to minimize Obama’s academic achievements at Harvard, he was desperate to find an issue he could lean on.

Trump just could not accept having a “Black” man in the “White” house especially in light of his having gone to great lengths to de-legitimize and discredit him. The envy grew and grew. In a television interview he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he has been a better leader than U.S. President Barack Obama. There is no limit to what he will do and or say to reduce the public image and credibility of Barack Obama.

From entering politics as the chief promoter of the birtherism conspiracy—complete with claims of mysterious calls coming in to him with new information, to detectives he claimed he sent to Hawaii but were never heard from again—to waking up one Saturday morning tweeting, “How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones.”

If we learned anything about Trump since June of 2015, is that “if his lips are moving, he’s lying.” Trump’s claim of Barack Obama placing a “Tap” on his phone in Trump Tower was nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the connection between Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Here’s a laundry list of birther declarations Trump made:

“He’s spent millions of dollars trying to get away from this issue. Millions of dollars in legal fees trying to get away from this issue. And I’ll tell you what, I brought it up, just routinely, and all of a sudden a lot facts are emerging and I’m starting to wonder myself whether or not he was born in this country.”