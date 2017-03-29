Dallas ISD expands tuition-based pre-K to serve more families 

Starting next year, an additional 14 Dallas Independent School District campuses will offer tuition-based pre-K for students who don’t meet the requirements for free pre-K.

Meanwhile, trustees also approved lowering the cost of tuition-based pre-K from $700 per month to $525 month.

April 3 is the first day parents can apply to have their child attend Dallas ISD pre-K. Parents can apply at their preferred Dallas ISD campus or through the online link at www.prekdallas.org.

Dallas ISD pre-K is still free for families that meet at least one of the following requirements:

1. The child is eligible to take part in the national free or reduced-price school lunch program. To find out if your child is eligible, click here .

2. The child is unable to speak and comprehend the English language.

3. The child is homeless.

4. The child is a dependent of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces.

5. The child is or has been in foster care.

Families that don’t meet any of those requirements can now enroll their child for tuition-based pre-K at one of almost 20 different campuses.

Children who are three- or four-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2017, are eligible for Dallas ISD pre-K.