Kendra Tyler leads the way for Louis Vuitton to establish Texas Roots

By Terry Allen, NDG Special Contributor

Local HR expert, Kendra Tyler was selected to manage a national effort to bring a major retail brand to DFW. Louis Vuitton will be opening its first Client Service Center in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. The Louis Vuitton Client Service center is meant to provide support, answer client and consumer inquiries, and provide an exceptional experience with the Louis Vuitton Luxury brand.

NDG Special Contributor Terry Allen recently spoke with Kendra Tyler, a Dallas native, who currently serves as the Human Resource Manager of the Louis Vuitton Client Service Center in Irving. Kendra attended local Dallas high school, Justin F. Kimball and later attended the prestigious Dillard University – a private and accredited Historically Black University located in New Orleans, Louisiana. She continued her educational pursuits by earning her MBA from Northwood University in 2013 and received Cum Laude honors. Through her 18 years of service as a Human Resources Professional, Kendra has learned the importance of giving back while also remembering to pay it forward. As she shared in her interview with NDG.

What is your vision for your job? My current vision as a Human Resources Manager is to staff the Dallas Client Service center with a diverse candidate pool who can grow to serve as leaders within not only the luxury brand, but the community as well. Through targeting millennials who I believe can help to bridge the professional gap between generations, I’ve learned to recognize the importance of giving young professionals an opportunity to showcase their potential.

What makes you stand out from other HR professionals? I refuse to believe HR is just Black-and-white. Sometimes it can also be grey and when that grey arrives, it is imperative to resolve the issue with consistency in mind. By trying to create a fun and fashionable work environment at the CSC, I hope that it will encourage an atmosphere that Advisors and employees develop a passion for their career – I feel as though we should love our professions so much, it does not feel like work!

What do you do outside of LV that contributes to work/life balance? Work balance for me comes from giving back to my community. I enjoy giving back any way that I can. I am very active in my church, CBC – Church of the Blood Covenant , Dallas, Texas). It is a small church in Oak Cliff, but we are always trying to better our community. For example last year we feed 250 families for Thanksgiving. I headed up that ministry for 2015.

What have you volunteered for in the past? Feeding the hungry is my passion. I volunteer anytime that I can. Homeless is a problem that plagues our nation. My Mother headed up that ministry at our church when I was growing up so I have kept it going in my own church.