Plano singer one of the artists featured at Richardson’s CityLine

CityLine will host a six-week singer/songwriter live music series starting April 20 through May 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ron Bultongez, born in the Congo but a resident of Plano, is scheduled to perform on May 12 and May 20.

“We are so excited to kick off this new live music program with some amazing local singer/songwriters,” said Jessica Robertson, marketing director, CityLine. “This will be a great opportunity to listen to local talent and enjoy the restaurants located on State Street, which are all locally owned with several exclusive to CityLine.”

Performances will take place in CityLine Plaza, next to Good Union Urban BBQ, and will include:

Thursday, May 4: TJ Broscoff

Friday, May 5: To be announced

Saturday, May 6: Darrell Goldman

Guests can listen from one of the surrounding restaurant patios, including Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine, Good Union Urban BBQ, and Tricky Fish, and take advantage of happy hour specials. Or, grab dinner to go from one of the many restaurants on State Street, including Coal Vines, Edoko Sushi & Robata, Tom+Chee, Jasper’s and Nestle Toll House Cafe, for a picnic on the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved inside. For the most up-to-date information, visit CityLine’s Facebook.

CityLine is also currently offering complimentary Yoga in the Plaza every Saturday from 9 – 10 a.m. in March, April, and May. Bring a mat and a friend to flow with Reef Point Yoga as they take yoga practice to the great outdoors.

For a full list of events, visit citylinedfw.com/events.