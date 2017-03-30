Pre-K Enrollment Week throughout DFW April 3-8

Spring Break is over, Easter coming up quickly and then the countdown to summer begins. But before parents of local 3 and 4 years old can begin planning their Easter menu, they should decide if they want to enroll their child in Pre-K for the 2017-18 school year.

School districts across North Texas are giving students a head start on education with the launch of early Pre-K Enrollment Week April 3 – 8. In Dallas County today, 34,000 eligible 3- and 4-year-olds are not enrolled in public Pre-K or Head Start. Last year nine districts participated and over 140 partners; this year 13 districts are participating and working together to raise awareness.

To qualify for free public Pre-K, a child must be at least 3 or 4 years of age (depending on the district) and meet one of the following qualifications:

1) Economically disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program), 2) Unable to speak and understand the English language, Homeless, 3) A child of a member of the United States armed forces (active, deceased or injured), 4) Has ever been in state foster care.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

Arlington ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Coppell ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Duncanville ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Irving ISD

Lancaster ISD

Mesquite ISD

Richardson ISD