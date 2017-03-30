Tenacious entrepreneur celebrates 2nd anniversary as a magazine publisher

(Black PR Wire) A. Turner Publishing is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based, black-owned magazine publishing company, founded by entrepreneur and native New Yorker, Angela Turner. A.Turner Publishing is the publisher of Curls, Twists, Coils & Kinks Magazine (CTCK), the hair care magazine specifically for textured/curly naturals. The magazine caters exclusively to the specific hair care needs of the textured hair community.

How It Began

Growing up, Angela always loved magazines – she is a self-proclaimed magazine junkie. It was always her dream to become a journalist and she pursued that path earlier in her career. Angela attended CUNY-City University of New York, completed her internship at CNN – New York and later graduated from Connecticut School of Broadcasting and Journalism.

Her first taste of the magazine business began when she worked for New Jersey Goodlife Magazine, a family owned New Jersey based publication. Angela moved back to New York to work for Colgreene Broadcasting Group as their News Anchor/News Director at WHUC/WRVW radio stations. She later became a licensed cosmetologist in Pennsylvania and owned a salon in Philadelphia for 5 years.

CTCK Magazine came from the necessity to fill a void in the textured/curly hair community because there were no magazines that catered to the needs of this specific niche market. In 2013 Curls, Twists, Coils & Kinks Magazine was born and the 1st issue was published in March 2015. It is her mission to make this publication the authoritative resource guide for all ethnicities with textured/curly hair. There are countless news stories about children being harassed and even suspended from school, just for wearing their hair in its natural state. Angela’s goal is to empower and inspire youth of color and all with textured hair, to rock their natural hair, with confidence by showing them positive examples and role models who look just like them. It is necessary that we teach children that they have the right to express themselves, they are beautiful just the way they are and to stand strong when being ridiculed or harassed for wearing their hair in its natural state.

Future goals include continuing to give back

To give back to her community and help other start-up minority businesses, Angela likes to spotlight an up and coming business owner in her publication, in hopes that it will in some way help them grow their brand.

Curls, Twists, Coils & Kinks Magazine is growing and Angela is working on new strategies to increase brand awareness and sales. Angela’s goal is to add value beyond the current Curls, Twists, Coils & Kinks Magazine core customer base, by expanding the reach and making Curls, Twists, Coils & Kinks Magazine available for purchase at booksellers, superstores, drugstores and supermarkets.

Angela welcomes natural hair bloggers and celebrities with natural hair to be featured cover models as well as news media who need a resource or reference for news stories. Currently published bi-monthly, the ultimate goal is to be able to publish 12 issues annually.