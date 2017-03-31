Casey Thomas, Dwaine Caraway and Erik Wilson receive TREC endorsements

The Real Estate Council (TREC) announced its City of Dallas City Council candidate endorsements for the May 6 municipal election. The organization, which represents 95 percent of the commercial real estate community with more than 2,000 individual members and 600 companies, is collectively endorsing the following:

District 1 Scott Griggs

District 2 Adam Medrano

District 3 Casey Thomas

District 4 Dwaine Caraway

District 5 Rickey Callahan

District 6 Monica Alonzo

District 7 Tiffinni Young

District 8 Erik Wilson

District 9 Mark Clayton

District 10 Adam McGough*

District 11 Lee Kleinman

District 12 Sandy Greyson*

District 13 Jennifer Gates*

District 14 Matt Wood

*does not have an opponent

“TREC believes this slate of candidates exemplifies our values and goals for the future of Dallas,” said Linda McMahon, president and CEO of TREC. “We are encouraged by the transformation that has already taken place in our community and we still see a great deal of opportunity for growth. TREC looks forward to working with these candidates to enhance the economic vitality of North Texas.”

Over the past week, each candidate in a contested race had an opportunity to meet with a diverse group of TREC members to share their vision for the city as part of the organization’s longstanding endorsement process. Based on these interviews, TREC members collectively determined which candidates will receive the organization’s endorsement.

“TREC supports not only the interests of the business and commercial real estate sector, but also the community development needs of our city,” added McMahon. “Through our Foundation and Community Fund, TREC is making significant investments in the region. We support candidates who are transparent, consistent and predictable about their decisions since these qualities will attract additional investment opportunities.”