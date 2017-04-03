Irving ISD hosts kicks off “Texas Reads One Book” event

Irving ISD kicked off the “Texas Reads One Book” event at all elementary schools on April 3 with the help of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and the author of the book selected for this year’s campaign. Irving ISD students joined students across Texas who simultaneously watched Garrett’s videotaped reading of the first chapter of The Lemonade War.

“Imagine the impact of one parent reading a book with his/her child. Now, multiply that impact by having every family in your elementary schools reading the same book. Texas Reads One Book! helps school districts impact families by creating a culture of literacy in every home and throughout the community while simultaneously giving parents a meaningful, structured, enjoyable way to interact with their children in the home,” Dr. Jose Parra, Superintendent, Irving ISD shared.

For the next three weeks, kindergarten through fifth grade students will participate in lessons and activities related to the book at school while reading and discussing the book at home with their families. A reading rally was held at Davis Elementary School, where students heard from the book’s author, Jacqueline Davies. The Johnson Middle School band and cheerleaders added to the celebration with cheers and songs.

Photos from the event can be found on the district’s Photo Gallery.