Lenna Webb of NDTDW awarded Public Citizen of the Year Award

Lenna Webb, President of the North Dallas Texas Democratic Women for her Public Citizen of the Year Award from The National Association of Social Workers last week. Webb, a longtime member of NDTDW, has been committed to working to electing Democrats to local, state and national positions.

In January, she spoke with NDG before boarding the bus to Austin on Jan. 21 to lead a delegation to participate in the Women’s March on Austin.

“Right after the election people started saying we want to do something,” Webb shared. After discovering a sister march was planned for Austin, NDTDW partnered with Kim Morris of Liberal Ladies Who Lunch and two groups determined they wanted to be involved and provide a means for women from DFW to participate. Several buses from DFW made the trip to the state capital and joined in the historic march.

“We want to have our voices heard,” Webb added that in the past women have been overlooked, citing that Austin and Washington’s lawmakers have not always made the concerns of women a priority.

Also receiving awards were (from L to R in photo):

Robert Wilonsky, DMN, Media Person of the Year

Teena Adler, Student Social Worker of the Year

Lenna Webb, Public Citizen of the Year

State Rep Victoria Neave, State Representative, District 107, Public Elected Official of the Year

Peggy B. Nash, MSW, LCSW, Lifetime Achievement in the Social Work Profession