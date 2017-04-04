Dallas DA hosting Community Forum tonight

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson will host her first Community Forum since taking office in January, this evening at 6:30 p.m. a Concord Church. During the forum, District Attorney Johnson will answer pre-submitted questions. To submit a question/concern to be answered at the Community Forum, please visit the DA’s website here.

“There are some inaccurate perceptions about what the District Attorney does—the role we play in keeping Dallas County safe. This office offers so many programs, resources and services that are designed to support our community,” District Attorney Faith Johnson said. “I want to be able to bring this information to the people so that we all have a better understanding of the system that’s in place for our protection”, she continued.

The purpose of these Community Forums is not only to seek input from the community regarding their concerns about the criminal justice system, but also to share information with the Dallas County community about how the criminal justice system affects everyone. The Forum will address how the community can work with the DA’s office to improve the [criminal justice] system.

“It is important for our community to be heard. I want to give Dallas County the opportunity to voice their concerns about the justice system. To truly be the people’s office, we must be aware of any issues, if any, that our community has with fairness and equality in criminal prosecution,” Johnson said. “However, I also want to bring something with me—information—information that can help the community understand our goals, responsibilities and commitment to the safety of Dallas County,” Johnson continued.