Tony Romo is almost certain he will not play football anymore

Tony Romo is almost entirely positive that he’ll never play football again.

The former Cowboys quarterback, though, won’t completely shut the door.

During a Tuesday conference call to unpack his retirement and announce his new broadcasting role with CBS Sports, Romo said that he doesn’t “envision” returning to the NFL, adding that “it’s about 99 percent” certain that he’s done.

“I wish I could tell you unequivocally, 100 percent, for the rest of my life, I’ll never play any sports at all,” Romo said. “I don’t envision coming back. But I’ve also seen enough things, you know, from (coach Nick Saban’s) ‘I’m not going to Alabama’ to (Brett Favre’s) ‘I’m done playing football,’ that happen in life.”

Read more here.