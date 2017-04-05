An ACTION Plan for Protest

By Ed Gray, NDG Columnist

Protest without a strategy is like December without Christmas. We have to align our thoughts with action. Clever sloganeering only goes so far. Each week there seems to be some type of protest regarding the presidency of Donald J. Trump, last week was no different. After all of the marches are done it is like the barking dog catching the car. Now what? We have to develop an action plan to go along with the chants, marching and street signs.

Recently Dallasites gathered to protest, as it is their right. Critics say, “stay home, why bother?” I disagree. I support these marches as a way to communicate displeasure over the policies of a man I view as incompetent, arrogant, with policies that will lead our country to self-destruction.

Changing and directing public opinion to stop Trump’s policies is essential to saving America. The vast majority of America has expressed their displeasure with President Trump. His historically low poll numbers reflect support from fewer than 40 percent from a growingly dismayed public. To move any politician requires mobilization, that is what the importance of these protests mean. These protests should spread to every town hall, council meeting, and street corner in America.

Protesters should not rest to celebrate the victories against the repeal and replace Obamacare efforts. That battle is over, but there are many more battles to fight. Trump and his allies must be dealt with by strength of the vote. Tactical methods are what move politicians to propose legislation for the good of the people. Whether it is immigration, governmental funding for Meals on Wheels, supporting the Public Broadcasting System, or just plain respect for reporters — it is our sacred duty to protest.

As Americans, we must recognize God’s work must truly be our own. To the organizers of all marches against injustice, we must go further than mobilizing foot leather. We must develop tactics and organize for legislative change. Sloganeering without substance, marching without methods, they are not good. Beyond marching and protesting, we must create an Action Plan for Democracy that can save America.

Ed Gray, the host of The Commish Radio Show airing Saturdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on FBRN.net, can be reached at eegray62@att.net.