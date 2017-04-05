Dallas Arboretum featuring Zimbabwean modern sculpture exhibit

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents international blockbuster exhibit ZimSculpt, an exhibition of contemporary stone sculptures that appears for the first time in the southern U.S. More than 100 exquisite Zimbabwean modern sculptures are artfully displayed throughout the garden from April 15 to July 31.
Birding with the Trinity River Audubon Society
Saturday & Sunday, May 6-7, 9-11 a.m., throughout the garden
Trinity River Audubon Center is onsite teaching garden guests how to identify birds throughout the gardens and giving tips and tricks for getting the best view.
Saturday & Sunday, May 6-7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., throughout the garden
A wildlife photographer will be on property teaching garden guests the best way to take pictures of wildlife in the garden.
The Dallas County Master Gardeners are in the Pecan Grove to discuss plants of African origins that can be successfully grown in Dallas, along with container planting, and discussions about Zimbabwe’s National Flower, the Fire Lily.
Join the Animal Adventures team from the Dallas Zoo as we get up close with animals from the great continent of Africa.
