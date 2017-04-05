North Dallas Gazette

Dallas Arboretum featuring Zimbabwean modern sculpture exhibit

For the first time ever in the southern U.S., the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present the international blockbuster exhibition ZimSculpt, a world-renowned display of modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures, from April 15 to July 31, 2017.  photo: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents international blockbuster exhibit ZimSculpt, an exhibition of contemporary stone sculptures that appears for the first time in the southern U.S. More than 100 exquisite Zimbabwean modern sculptures are artfully displayed throughout the garden from April 15 to July 31.

Known as Shona sculpture, these contemporary pieces are carved from various types of serpentine and semi-precious stone, often weighing tons, and can be as large as seven feet tall. As part of the exhibit, guests are welcome to watch artists and sculptors Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza demonstrate their artistry carving statues daily in The Marketplace, which is located in Dallas Arboretum’s Pecan Grove.
Visitors may purchase any of the sculptures on display in the garden, as well as the ones created by the onsite artists in The Marketplace. The Marketplace will be open to guests seven days a week, and on Wednesday evenings, selling sculptures of all sizes. Commissioned pieces can be ordered and made onsite by the artists.
ZimSculpt is supported in part by Dave Perry-Miller, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District and Neiman Marcus.
Daily and Weekend Activities in the Garden include the following:
 
Meet Artists Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza
Saturday, April 15, 1-1:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Meet artist and sculptors, Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza, in Rosine Hall as they give a presentation on life in Zimbabwe and their artistic processes.
Walking tour with Artists Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza
Saturday, April 15, 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
A member of the ZimSculpt team will lead a guided tour that begins in the Entry Plaza at the conclusion of the artist’s presentation in Rosine Hall.
ZimSculpt Photo Exhibit
Saturday, April 15 – July 31, all day
Photographs are on display representing life in Zimbabwe in Rosine Hall Vestibule.
 
Guided ZimSculpt Garden Tours
Thursdays, April 20 – July 27, 10-11 a.m.
Saturday & Sunday, April 22 -July 30, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
A ZimSculpt team member leads a guided tour of the sculptures throughout the gardens. Tours begin in the Entry Plaza and end in Pecan Grove.
ZimSculpt Trivia Boards
April 15 – July 31, Daily
Trivia boards can be found throughout the garden using the ZimSculpt garden map. The maps have questions regarding Shona, the native language of Zimbabwe.
ZimSculpt Marketplace
April 15 – July 31, Daily
ZimSculpt artists are onsite sculpting new pieces available for purchase in The Marketplace, located in the Pecan Grove.
ZimSculpt Picnic Music
Saturday & Sunday, April 15 – July 30, all day
(Exclusions 5/27, 5/28, 6/10, 6/24, 7/1, 7/2)
African-inspired music is played on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn for those looking to enjoy a picnic on the concert lawn.
African Safari Weekend
Birding with the Trinity River Audubon Society
Saturday & Sunday, May 6-7, 9-11 a.m., throughout the garden
Trinity River Audubon Center is onsite teaching garden guests how to identify birds throughout the gardens and giving tips and tricks for getting the best view.
Wildlife Photography
Saturday & Sunday, May 6-711 a.m. – 1 p.m., throughout the garden
A wildlife photographer will be on property teaching garden guests the best way to take pictures of wildlife in the garden.
Zimbabwe Women Photo Exhibit
Saturday & Sunday, May 13-14, all day
Photos and stories featuring Zimbabwean women are displayed in A Woman’s Garden.
Africa Day Celebration
Saturday & Sunday, May 21-22, 2-3 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, July 22-23, 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m.
Located in The Marketplace, the ZimSculpt team speaks with garden guests about how they celebrate Africa Day in Zimbabwe.
Heroes Day Celebration
Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28, 2-3 p.m.
Located in The Marketplace, the ZimSculpt team speaks with garden guests about how they celebrate Heroes Day in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe’s Most Popular Plants
Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Although worlds apart, there are some striking similarities in the plants that can be grown both in Dallas and in Zimbabwe. In the Pecan Grove, the Dallas County Master Gardeners talk about these similarities. There are also demonstrations and discussions about Zimbabwe’s national flower, the Fire Lily.
Dallas Children’s Theater Performance – “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters”
Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.
Watch a live performance of “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughter’s,” the Zimbabwean tale of “Cinderella” on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.
Live Performance by Kupira Marimba
Saturday, June 24, 12 to 1 p.m.
Best known for their lively, family-friendly performances, Kupira Marimba performs on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.
ZimSculpt – Photography in Nature: Africa
Saturday & Sunday, July 8-9, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1-2 p.m.
Join the ZimSculpt team in Rosine Hall for a description of life in Zimbabwe through photography.
A Study of Zimbabwe Horticulture
Saturday & Sunday, July 15- 16, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners are in the Pecan Grove to discuss plants of African origins that can be successfully grown in Dallas, along with container planting, and discussions about Zimbabwe’s National Flower, the Fire Lily.

The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden:
Storytelling with Bernadette Nason: African Delights
Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Bernadette Nason is a multiple award-winning storyteller, writer, and actress.  Currently living in Austin, Bernadette travels the country presenting to schools, libraries, conferences and festivals, and regularly performs in one-woman shows and regional theatrical productions. A big thank you to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their assistance in funding this program. 
 
African Animal Adventures with the Dallas Zoo
Saturday, June 17, 11-11:30 a.m.

Join the Animal Adventures team from the Dallas Zoo as we get up close with animals from the great continent of Africa.

Mask Making with the DMA
Saturday & Sunday, June 24 & 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Masks are more than disguises! African cultures use masks to bring deities, ancestors, and heroes to life in ceremonies and performances that celebrate life and teach moral lessons. Create your own mask with the Dallas Museum of Art’s Teen Advisory Council, and put your own culture on display! What do you want the world to know about you?
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218.  The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

