Dallas Arboretum featuring Zimbabwean modern sculpture exhibit

Meet Artists Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza

Saturday, April 15 , 1-1:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Meet artist and sculptors, Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza, in Rosine Hall as they give a presentation on life in Zimbabwe and their artistic processes.

Walking tour with Artists Passmore Mupindiko and Aron Kapembeza

Saturday, April 15, 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

A member of the ZimSculpt team will lead a guided tour that begins in the Entry Plaza at the conclusion of the artist’s presentation in Rosine Hall.

ZimSculpt Photo Exhibit

Saturday, April 15 – July 31 , all day

Photographs are on display representing life in Zimbabwe in Rosine Hall Vestibule.

Guided ZimSculpt Garden Tours

Thursdays, April 20 – July 27 , 10-11 a.m.

Saturday & Sunday, April 22 -July 30 , 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

A ZimSculpt team member leads a guided tour of the sculptures throughout the gardens. Tours begin in the Entry Plaza and end in Pecan Grove.

ZimSculpt Trivia Boards

April 15 – July 31 , Daily

Trivia boards can be found throughout the garden using the ZimSculpt garden map. The maps have questions regarding Shona, the native language of Zimbabwe.

ZimSculpt Marketplace

April 15 – July 31 , Daily

ZimSculpt artists are onsite sculpting new pieces available for purchase in The Marketplace, located in the Pecan Grove.

ZimSculpt Picnic Music

Saturday & Sunday, April 15 – July 30 , all day

(Exclusions 5/27, 5/28, 6/10, 6/24, 7/1, 7/2)

African-inspired music is played on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn for those looking to enjoy a picnic on the concert lawn.

African Safari Weekend

Birding with the Trinity River Audubon Society

Saturday & Sunday, May 6-7 , 9-11 a.m. , throughout the garden

Trinity River Audubon Center is onsite teaching garden guests how to identify birds throughout the gardens and giving tips and tricks for getting the best view.

Wildlife Photography

Saturday & Sunday, May 6-7 , 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , throughout the garden

A wildlife photographer will be on property teaching garden guests the best way to take pictures of wildlife in the garden.

Zimbabwe Women Photo Exhibit

Saturday & Sunday, May 13-14 , all day

Photos and stories featuring Zimbabwean women are displayed in A Woman’s Garden.

Africa Day Celebration

Saturday & Sunday, May 21-22 , 2-3 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, July 22-23 , 10-11 a.m. , 1-2 p.m.

Located in The Marketplace, the ZimSculpt team speaks with garden guests about how they celebrate Africa Day in Zimbabwe.

Heroes Day Celebration

Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 , 2-3 p.m.

Located in The Marketplace, the ZimSculpt team speaks with garden guests about how they celebrate Heroes Day in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Most Popular Plants

Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Although worlds apart, there are some striking similarities in the plants that can be grown both in Dallas and in Zimbabwe. In the Pecan Grove, the Dallas County Master Gardeners talk about these similarities. There are also demonstrations and discussions about Zimbabwe’s national flower, the Fire Lily.

Dallas Children’s Theater Performance – “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters”

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.

Watch a live performance of “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughter’s,” the Zimbabwean tale of “Cinderella” on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

Live Performance by Kupira Marimba

Saturday, June 24 , 12 to 1 p.m.

Best known for their lively, family-friendly performances, Kupira Marimba performs on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

ZimSculpt – Photography in Nature: Africa

Saturday & Sunday, July 8-9 , 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1-2 p.m.

Join the ZimSculpt team in Rosine Hall for a description of life in Zimbabwe through photography.

A Study of Zimbabwe Horticulture

Saturday & Sunday, July 15- 16 , 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners are in the Pecan Grove to discuss plants of African origins that can be successfully grown in Dallas, along with container planting, and discussions about Zimbabwe’s National Flower, the Fire Lily.