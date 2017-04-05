Irving’s Canal Fest Celebrates Diverse Cultures With Music, Art, Food

Listen to African drums in the distance, discuss the work of a local artist, watch the blooming dresses of folk dancers or sample the exotic cuisine.

There is only one place in North Texas to do this: Canal Fest. The event is returning for another year set along the beautiful Mandalay Canal, this festival includes a local art exhibit, cultural dance displays, a variety of activities and attractions, live music, a food court, and much more.

Admission to this festival is free!

Important Information:

Saturday, April 22, 2017

2 to 8 p.m.

Las Colinas Urban Center

200 E. Las Colinas Blvd.

Irving, TX 75039

Area Parking Garages – $10

Parking Map

DART Orange Rail Service

DART Rail Schedule

Limited seating is provided at each stage, however most of the viewing area is standing room only.

Wheelchair access to the canal is available via parking garage elevator at 220 E. Las Colinas Blvd. or via ramp located next to the bridge on Las Colinas Blvd.

An ATM is available at street level near the Information Tent.

Alcohol will be sold only to guests ages 21 and older with valid ID.

Alcohol may not be brought into or removed from the event site.

Leashed, well-behaved dogs are permitted. The handler is required to control and clean after dogs at all times.

Please refrain from smoking within the event grounds.

Music is a big part of Canal Fest, and this year’s lineup includes Jenna McDaniel, Jonathan Fox Band, King David Band and Love & Happiness, performing a variety of music including Top 40, country, jazz and R&B. But the beats do not end there. The Musicians’ Corner, along the south side of the canal, will feature Zach Coffey, Joel Cross and Molly Ray Rockwell.

The festival also will feature the work of local artists showing photography, paintings and other media. Many of the pieces will be for sale, and visitors will get the chance to meet some of the artists.

Irving thrives on diversity, and the city’s multicultural landscape is showcased in the menu Canal Fest offers. With falafels, tacos, barbecue and even popsicles, it is always a party for the palate.

There also will be interactive entertainment booths offering henna tattoos, caricature portraits and other activities. Several area businesses will be giving away complimentary gifts and other prizes.

The south side of the canal is where the kids will definitely want to be. Face painters, balloon twisters and magicians will be there, along with craft vendors and other artisans selling handmade goods. In addition, visitors can take in the sights and sounds of Canal Fest from the water. Rides on a gondola and the Lady Carolyn cruise boat will be available at a cost, along with stand-up paddle boards.

Visit http://cityofirving.org/1311/Canal-Fest for more details about the entertainment and exhibits.