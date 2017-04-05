Why I support the Dallas March for Babies

By Margaret S. Freelon, NDG Special Contributor

I do not have a child of my own, but that does not mean my family has not been affected by a premature birth. My nephew and Godson Willie Tre’ was born premature. Therefore, this issue is personal for my family and that is why I am joining other walkers at the March of Dimes Dallas March for Babies on April 22.

Four million babies are born each year in the United States, and one out of eight will be premature. These children will face a lifetime of health issues. I can attest to these health issues being real because Willie Tre’ has acute eczema, epilepsy and has Autism Spectrum Disorder, however, my family is blessed because many babies will not survive.

Premature birth is a public health crisis because it is responsible for 75 percent of infant deaths and 50 percent of the cases of physically challenged children. Studies show premature birth increases the likelihood a child will perform poorly in school. Even babies born at 36 to 38 weeks of pregnancy can struggle in school. In the last few weeks of pregnancy, a baby’s brain is still developing and growing. In fact, a baby’s brain at 35 weeks weighs only two-thirds of what it will weigh at 39 to 40 weeks.

African American babies have the highest preterm birth rate of any other racial or ethnic group in American. African-American women are also more than one and a half times more likely to have a preterm birth compared to white women.

By marching for babies I am helping the March of Dimes raise funds to improve the health of mothers and babies through education on healthy pregnancy; prenatal care and other services to reduce the risk of premature birth and other poor birth outcomes. The organization also offers support for families whose babies need specialized care in the NICU.

Because of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.’s, partnership with the March of Dimes for the last 40 years I was well aware of the work and mission of the March of Dimes. However, it was not until a premature birth in our family did I finally realize how a premature birth affects the child’s life long-term.

Please join me and support the March of Dimes lifesaving work by making a donation at https://www.marchforbabies.org/MsFreelon.

Together we can spare more families the heartache of this serious health crisis.

Margaret Freelon is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., which has been a national partner with the March of Dimes for over 40 years.