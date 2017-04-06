Collin College Fall registration begins April 18

Get the Collin College classes you want this fall. Priority registration for returning students begins Tuesday, April 18 with open registration for new students for Collin College’s fall 2017 semester beginning Tuesday, June 6.

Students with 50 hours or more completed Collin hours can register for classes starting Tuesday, April 18. Students with 30 hours or more completed Collin hours can register on Wednesday, April 19 or after. Students with one hour or more completed Collin hours can register on or after Thursday, April 20. On June 6, registration will be open to all students who have been admitted and are eligible to enroll at Collin College. The payment deadline for fall classes is Aug. 2.

Not sure what classes you want to take? Check out the e-schedule outside of Collin College’s CougarWeb portal at www.collin.edu/academics/class_schedule.html. It’s a great way to figure out the classes you want to register for before logging into CougarWeb.

New and returning students should register through CougarWeb by visiting http://cougarweb.collin.edu. Go to the “Registration Tools” channel on the home tab, then click on “Add/Drop Classes” to select the classes you want to take.

Not yet a Collin College student, but want to be? Learn more about the admissions process at www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/index.html.

Registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (unless noted otherwise in the Registration Guide) through the CougarWeb portal. For help logging into the portal, call technical support at 972-377-1777.

The college accepts VISA, MasterCard or Discover credit cards online. Personal checks are accepted in person or over the web using the college’s secure web check program.

For general information, visit the college website at www.collin.edu.