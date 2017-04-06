New Parkinson’s Education Center opening in Richardson April 7

Richardson-based nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project will mark Parkinson’s Awareness Month by officially opening the Clark and Brigid Lund Parkinson’s Education Center. Parkinson Voice Project’s CEO & Founder Samantha Elandary, Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker, and the Richardson Chamber of Commerce are hosting a special ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

Frisco residents Clark & Brigid Lund donated $500,000 to Parkinson Voice Project for the Education Center. Clark Lund is a retired J.C. Penny executive who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. He went through Parkinson Voice Project’s SPEAK OUT! program to improve his speech. He’s also a member of the LOUD Crowd speech maintenance program.

Beginning in April 2017, Parkinson Voice Project will host free presentations by world renown Parkinson’s experts on the second Saturday of every month. The lectures are open to the public, patients, families, physicians, and healthcare professionals. They will also live stream online. The first lecture is on Saturday, April 8 presented by Shilpa Chitnis, MD, PhD and Erwin B. Montgomery, Jr., MD. Dr. Chitnis is an Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurology and Neurotherapeutics at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Montgomery is the Medical Director of the Greenville Neuromodulation Center in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The Education Center is located adjacent to Parkinson Voice Project’s existing clinic at 646 N Coit Rd #2250, in Richardson.