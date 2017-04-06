Northrop Grumman hosting HBCU New Graduate Virtual Career Fair until 2 p.m. today

In pursuit of top talent Northrop focuses their recruiting efforts on students who meet the following criteria:
- Graduate between May 2016- December 2017
- A GPA of 3.0 or above
- U.S. Citizenship (due to security clearance requirements)
- Majoring in one of the following areas: Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering
- Interested in working in one or more of the following locations: Baltimore, MD, Northern VA, Huntsville, AL, Rolling Meadows, IL, Redondo Beach, CA, San Diego, CA and Aurora/Colorado Springs, CO
REGISTER HERE: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/northrop-grumman/e/G9gAA.
This link will direct students directly into the registration page for the HBCU Virtual Career Fair. If students have additional questions please direct them to MissionSystemsUniversityRelations@ngc.com.
