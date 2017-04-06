Northrop Grumman hosting HBCU New Graduate Virtual Career Fair until 2 p.m. today

Northrop Grumman is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. Campus hiring and Internships are a very large part of this growth. They currently have a need for over 200 new graduates and 200 Interns for 2017. Consequently,and will give students the exclusive opportunity to engage directly with their college recruiters.

In pursuit of top talent Northrop focuses their recruiting efforts on students who meet the following criteria:

Graduate between May 2016- December 2017

A GPA of 3.0 or above

U.S. Citizenship (due to security clearance requirements)

Majoring in one of the following areas: Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Interested in working in one or more of the following locations: Baltimore, MD, Northern VA, Huntsville, AL, Rolling Meadows, IL, Redondo Beach, CA, San Diego, CA and Aurora/Colorado Springs, CO

REGISTER HERE: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/northrop-grumman/e/G9gAA.

This link will direct students directly into the registration page for the HBCU Virtual Career Fair. If students have additional questions please direct them to MissionSystemsUniversityRelations@ngc.com.