Dallas hosts USWNT friendly against Russia, USA wins 4-0

By David Wilfong, NDG Special Contributor
“I think we all need to hit the reset button and kind of learn from things that we can get better at from the She Believes tournament, but it’s a new camp and we have to start anew and get back to it,” said Dunn, who earned her spot on the national team after leading the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2015 after barely missing the roster for the World Cup held the same year.
While there has been some disappointment as of late for the U.S. women, the NWSL has now gone further than any earlier attempt at a professional women’s league in the U.S. A reliable league is seen as indispensable for cultivating a future generation of competitive athletes.
Leave a Reply