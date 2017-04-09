Stellar Gospel Music Awards airing Palm Sunday night

LAS VEGAS – A few of the biggest names in Gospel received high honors at the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 25. But the night belonged to one of the genre’s fastest-rising stars, Travis Greene, and gospel music superstar, Tamela Mann.

Greene took home six Stellar Awards for his work on chart-topping album “The Hill.” Honors include the much sought after categories: State Farm Song of the Year (“Made a Way”), CD of the Year (The Hill) and Male Vocalist of the Year. Greene was also awarded Praise and Worship CD of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year and the project was recognized for Recorded Music Packaging (Annie Stoll). When accepting the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, Greene gave honor to artists who have inspired him to perform. “Bishop Hez, Donnie, Fred, Marvin, Kirk, Israel, John P. Kee — I do what I do because I’ve watched you my entire life. I adore you, I love you; I’m standing on your shoulders.”

Stellar and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, actress and television personality, Tamela Mann has continued her meteoric year, claiming six awards as well for her now iconic recording “One Way,” while Grammy Award-winning singer and producer, Myron Butler & Levi earned three awards for their collaboration “On Purpose.” Best New Artist honors went to breakout artist Bri (Briana Babineaux), who also went home with a statue for Contemporary Female Vocalist.

Hosted by multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy Award-winning solo artist, nationally-syndicated radio host and television personality, Erica Campbell and Stellar Award-winning, songwriter, composer and producer Anthony Brown, the biggest night in Gospel music premieres on TV One on Palm Sunday at 5 p.m. with encore presentations at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Additionally, the Stellar Awards airs in national broadcast syndication on 170 stations in over 150 markets around the country from April 14 – May 7, 2017.

A night filled with praises

Newly-inducted Stellar Award’s Hall of Fame nominee and multiple Grammy winner Fred Hammond kicked off the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebration with a dynamic performance that brought the packed house to its feet, featuring fan favorites including “We’re Blessed,” “Glory to Glory to Glory” and his latest Billboard Gospel chart-topping hit, “Father Jesus Spirit.”

Mann set the stage ablaze with a powerful, spine-tingling performance of “God Provides” that transformed the annual Awards telecast into a bonafide praise and worship session. The fan favorite returned to the stage often to graciously accept six trophies: Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional CD of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, Artist of the Year, the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year and Producer of the Year, also shared by Butler (Myron Butler, Kirk Franklin,Timbaland, Eric Dawkins, King Logan, Shaun Martin & David Mann).

During an emotional acceptance speech, Tamela encouraged the audience to have faith despite trying times. “Don”t worry about the White House, God provides” she said tearfully. “And to all these artists, I love you guys. I’m praying for all of us to make it. We can with the Lord’s help. We can make it.”

During the show Stellar Gospel Music Awards founder, Don Jackson bestowed a Stellar Awards Hall of Fame medallion commemorating excellence in their respective fields upon Tyscot Records founder, musician and pastor, Dr. Leonard Scott, record executive, writer/publisher relations, Catherine Brewton, gifted vocalist, songwriter, producer, musician and arranger, Fred Hammond and legendary gospel music group, Mississippi Mass Choir.

With great enthusiasm, Stellar Gospel Awards Founder, Don Jackson shared some exciting news with the packed-house, “I am pleased to announce the launch of Stellar TV — a 24-7 Gospel music entertainment network scheduled to go on the air the fourth quarter of 2017. Gospel music needs its own platform. Text “StellarTV” to 797979. We need your support.”

One of the most moving musical collaborations of the night featured the undeniable talent of three quartet music icons, Da Chozen Brothaz, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson and Doug Williams who performed a tribute to the legendary Spencer Taylor, Jr. (of the Highway QCs) before he received the Allstate James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Gospel musician, pastor and civil rights leader, Reverend Clay Evans was presented with the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legend Award and the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement went to superstar Harvey Watkins, Jr. (of the Canton Spirituals).

For more information on TV One's telecast of the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards viewers can join the conversation by visiting the network's companion website at www.tvone.tv and connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using hashtags #StellarAwards and #Represent. For more information on syndicated airings of the show, visit www.thestellarawards.com.