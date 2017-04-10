2 Adults found dead, 2 students hospitalized following shooting at California elementary school

Two adults, including a teacher, were dead and two students were critically injured in a shooting Monday morning inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, California.

Police do not believe the children were targeted but were close to the female teacher at North Park School when the suspect came to the classroom to visit and then opened fire with a handgun, police Capt. Ron Maass said at a news conference. The shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

This afternoon U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued a statement on the shooting:

“My heart and prayers go out to the victims of this horrible act and to all students and members of the North Park Elementary School community. I want to thank the first responders, teachers and school administrators who were there to protect the students in harm’s way. As a mother and grandmother, today’s senseless violence is a tragedy no parent should ever have to face. I ask everyone to join me in keeping all the victims and those impacted in your prayers.”

The two students, who have not been identified, were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition. Details about the shooter, including his relationship to the teacher, were not immediately clear.

“Our hearts are broken,” said San Bernardino School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden. “This is truly tragic.”

