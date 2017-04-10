African Americans earn top honors for Pulitzer Prize in Fiction, Drama and Poetry categories

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on April 10. In journalism in this age of so-called fake news, The New York Times and the Washington Post took several of the top honors. But in what is perhaps one of the most diverse years for the Letters, Drama and Music section top honors were awarded to two African Americans – Colson Whitehead for The Underground Railroad (see NDG’s review here), Sweat by Lynn Nottage and for poetry Tyehimba Jess

LETTERS, DRAMA & MUSIC