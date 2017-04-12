Dallas Black Dance continues Easter tradition at St. Paul Methodist Church

Two historical institutions located in the Dallas Arts District will continue a cherished Easter tradition. For more than a decade Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) has performed to the songs of the St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir during Easter Morning Celebration. The service will take place 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 16 at the church, 1816 Routh Street in Dallas.

All five Dallas Black Dance Theatre performing companies and ensembles will take part in the Easter service. This includes the 12 professional dancers of DBDT, the eight dancers of the semi-professional company DBDT: Encore!, the talented youth dancers in the Dallas Black Dance Academy premier ensemble Allegro, as well as the Senior Performing Ensemble and Junior Performing Ensemble.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season. Its home is in the former Moorland YMCA building that opened in 1930 as the first YMCA for African Americans in the southwest. Until 1970 the Moorland building was the central site for social, spiritual and civil rights events during segregated times for the Black community. Dallas Black Dance Theatre purchased the facility in 1999 and created a new home in the Dallas Arts District in 2008.

Since 1873, St. Paul UMC has been the only church in downtown Dallas rooted in African American traditions of worship.