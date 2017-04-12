McKinney martial arts teacher arrested for sexual assault of a child

The McKinney Police Department is conducting an investigation of sexual assault of a child involving a local Martial Arts Instructor, Timothy Lee Vidal. He has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and is currently in the Collin County Jail on a separate charge.

The offense of Sexual Assault of a Child is defined by Texas Penal Code Sec. 22.011. Basically, the offense involves sexual activity with a person under 17 years of age.

Vidal was an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts located at 7250 Virginia Parkway Suite 150 in McKinnney.

The police are encouraging anyone victims of sexual assault involving Timothy Vidal to contact Detective Kennedy at 972-547-2842 or ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.