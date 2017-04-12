Transforming Life Christian Fellowship opens new location on Easter Sunday

Transforming Life Christian Fellowship, a church which recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, in this season of rebirth, is looking forward to a new beginning with their new location. The church which started in a storefront with 34 members is worshipping at their new home beginning on Easter Sunday. The address is 8737 King George Drive on the Transformance campus in Dallas.

Spring time is about renewal and hope found in the new season. Easter is the pivotal holiday in the faith community reflecting on new life found through salvation offered through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Tyrone D. Gordon recently spoke with the North Dallas Gazette about what led the church to select their new home. The Economic Empowerment Center (ECC), on the campus offers a coworking space for various nonprofits which frequently partner together to assist under-served families.

“We see this as an opportunity for worship and ministry,” Pastor Gordon shared. While Transforming Life has previously been involved in outreach activities on their own, he believes the church will be able to extend their impact by working with other nonprofits located at the ECC. This includes organizations such as Transformance, which provides financial education resources and Services of Hope which provides a wide-range of help through literacy in summer and after school programs, utility assistance and food pantries.

“The church is not one that just worships on Sunday,” Pastor Gordon stated. Instead, the congregation is focused on reaching up to God and out to others. “This is a ministry of helping people.” He sees the move and opportunity to partner with the nonprofits as part of a greater plan to push themselves out of their comfort zone.

Describing the church’s model Pastor Gordon shared, “Transforming Life is a place where you won’t be judged, but instead unconditionally loved.” He said they believe in welcoming “whosoever wills” saying that their goal is to reach the “pre-Christians” through action and not just talk.

Transforming Life’s worship service is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday. For more information visit www.tlcfellowship.com.