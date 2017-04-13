DeSoto tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Falsely Claimed More Than $1.1 Million in Bogus Refunds

WASHINGTON – A DeSoto, Texas resident pleaded guilty today to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney John R. Parker for the Northern District of Texas.

According to documents filed with the court, Vicki Walker, 52, was a tax return preparer operating under the name Vicki Walker Tax Services LLC in Dallas. Walker admitted that she filed a false tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for a client that contained false business loss and capital loss deductions. In addition, Walker admitted that she prepared other false returns intending to cause a tax loss of approximately $1,173,757.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2. She faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison, as well as a term of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg commended special agents of IRS–Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorney Robert J. Boudreau of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Stokes of the Northern District of Texas, who are prosecuting the case.