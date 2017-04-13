Where Do We Go From Here? Police and African American women in forward thinking conversation is the name of a community event designed to recognize the past and move to the future. The Conversation acknowledges the broad spectrum of concerns regarding the Police and African American women and projects a narrow focus specifically on issues involving African American women and the Police. Attendees will jointly grapple with the realities/ factors of negative encounters between Police and African American women. In this setting, the two groups unite to talk to and with each other, listen and look ahead to a more positive future.

The Conversation is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from noon – 2:30 p.m., at the Black Police Officers Building, 211 Centre Street in Dallas. A light lunch will be provided.

Invited guests include Dallas Black Police Officer Association and the representatives from the Dallas Police Department. Dr. Sheron C. Patterson, the daughter of a Police officer is passionate about strengthening the relationship between Police and the African American Community, will facilitate The Conversation.

While there is no cost, participants must register via Eventbrite. For more information, please visit www.drsheron.com.