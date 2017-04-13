Trump is the MLK of healthcare according to CNN commentator

CNN political commentator and President Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord on Thursday called the president the “Martin Luther King of healthcare,” arguing that Trump has worked to rally support around healthcare reform like King rallied support around the Civil Rights Act.

“Think of President Trump as the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” Lord said during an appearance on CNN.

The comment drew an immediate backlash from Democratic strategist and fellow CNN commentator Symone Sanders, who warned Lord against King comparisons.

“Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten,” she said. “Dogs were being sicced on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because the color of their skin.

“So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

Read more here.