5 Things to do in Dallas Easter weekend

If you are looking for fun family activities in the Dallas area for this Easter weekend, here are five to consider. OK really more than five chances to enjoy the special weekend in the sun.

Apparently, in DFW, Easter is not only about bunny rabbits a few other animals want to get in on the springtime fun too. Plenty of flowers to enjoy (between possible rain showers) and of course Easter Egg Hunts. If you know of any other egg hunts or special Easter events, leave a note in the comments.

By the way, if you get hungry and looking for the best spot for Easter Sunday dinner read more of NDG’s suggestions here.

Easter Pooch Parade at Lee Park

The Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy is bringing Easter back to the Park and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of this time-honored tradition.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket and a picnic basket on Easter Sunday from 1 p.m. -4 p.m. Four-legged guests are welcome too because they are hosting the ever-popular Pooch Parade, music, rescue shelters and more. The cost is $10 per entry for the parade.

Easter Cow Party

Who says Easter is only about bunnies!

The Chick-fil-A at Prestonwood invites kids to come and eat more chicken with the Easter Cow! All kids dressed in Easter outfits get a FREE 4 Count Kids Meal. Meet the Easter Cow and celebrate Easter and Spring Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring Blooms at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum

Spring is blooming in Carrollton! Enjoy bluebonnets and other wildflowers at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, in the beautiful ten-acre setting of Pearl Perry Gravely Park. Bring the whole family for an evening of photo opportunities, old-fashioned games, cookies and lemonade, and even a bluebonnet craft for the little ones. A professional photographer will be on site to take photos with no sitting fee, and one free digital image per family. Sitting times are limited on a first come, first serve basis. Free admission.

Enjoy bluebonnets and other wildflowers at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, in the beautiful ten-acre setting of Pearl Perry Gravely Park. Bring the whole family for an evening of photo opportunities, old-fashioned games, cookies and lemonade, and even a bluebonnet craft for the little ones.

A professional photographer will be on site to take photos with no sitting fee, and one free digital image per family. Sitting times are limited on a first come, first serve basis. Free admission.

Dallas Farmers Market

Saturday, April 15 – Learn about natural Easter Egg dying using fresh items from the market. Meet Farmer Kim in Mama Ida’s Garden. 10am-Noon. All ages. Free.

Sunday, April 16 – Passport Easter Egg Hunt. Pick up your Passport at the information booth in The Shed. 10am-Noon. Recommended ages 3-8. Free.

Dallas Arboretum’s Easter Activities

The Dallas Arboretum has a full line-up of fun for the holiday weekend. A few of the special events include:

DallasChild’s Good Friday Children’s Concert

Friday, April 14 | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. | Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn

Celebrate Good Friday with children’s activities and family-friendly concerts by Eddie Coker.

Bunnies and Berries Brunch

Saturday, April 15| 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. | Restaurant DeGolyer Get together with family and friends at Restaurant DeGoyler for a picturesque brunch on the Loggia. Sumptuous and bountiful selections will await your loved ones, from fluffy farm fresh eggs to berry filled mimosas. Open to the public, no reservations required. Eggstravagansa!

Saturday, April 15 & Sunday, April 16 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Camp House Lawn

Enjoy live music, garden games and activities for all ages including face painting, sack races and live bunnies.

Bunnies, Eggs, and Baskets, OH MY!

Friday, April 14 – Monday, April 17 | 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Don’t miss Easter egg dying using plant based dyes at the Exploration Center Plant lab at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Stop by for a Liquid of Life lab 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and learn about the properties of H2O that make life possible on earth. Scavenge the maze for more adventure at 4 p.m.