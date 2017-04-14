Top Spots for Easter Dining in Dallas

The Rustic Debuts Sunday Supper

Supper is the perfect opportunity for friends and family to get together and enjoy each other’s company which is why The Rustic is kicking off Sunday Supper on Easter with an affordable, family-style menu. The menu for $17.95 per person starting at 2 p.m. will feature:

Fried Chicken – The Rustic’s special recipe of hand-crusted half chicken

Double Cut Pork Chop – wood-grilled with smoked paprika, garlic and lemon juice

Wood-Grilled Chicken – half chicken rubbed with ancho chile and brown sugar

Simple Mashed Potatoes – black pepper, gravy

Jalapeño Spoon Bread – cornmeal, pickled jalapeño, white cheddar, creamed corn, and more.

The Rustic is located at 3656 Howell Street in Dallas.

Hop Over To Nick and Sam’s Park Cities For Easter Brunch

Nick & Sam’s Park Cities is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Easter celebration.

Chef John Kleifgen has created a one-of-a-kind Easter Brunch menu giving guests the opportunity to fill up their plates (and stomachs) with eight different dining stations. A few of the special menu items will include mustard crusted leg of lamb, orange-ginger glazed salmon, Nutella Belgian waffles, a sushi bar, s’mores station, red velvet cake and lemon bars

To add to the excitement, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance during Brunch. Save yourself a trip to the mall and take home a photo with your favorite bushy-tailed friend as a keepsake for this joyous holiday celebration.

Easter Brunch will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, and is priced at $50 for adults and $20 for kids. Children four and under eat free.

Mimi’s Celebrates Easter with a Chef-Prepared Take-Home Ham Supper

Mimi’s, actually not located in Dallas, but in Arlington and Fort Worth, is a cafe featuring French-inspired American comfort food. For Easter they are offering its popular Chef-Prepared Take-Home Ham Supper for the first time ever on Easter. The Easter Ham Supper feeds 6 – 8 people and is available for pre-order for $89.99 through April 14, while supplies last. Each feast requires 1 to 1.5 hours of heating time and includes Smoked Ham with Orange-Dijon Glaze, Honey Thyme Glazed Carrots, Green Beans with Caramelized Onions & Bacon.

Guests choosing to dine-in at Mimi’s on the holiday can feast on an Easter 3 Course Menu beginning at 11 a.m. priced at $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids under 12. Each of the dine-in guests for Easter will receive a free entrée offer for their next visit.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations.

Free Bunny Sopapillas Served Up For Easter At El Fenix

Now if you prefer Tex-Mex anyday of the week, on Easter El Fenix guests will receive a FREE bunny-shaped sopapilla in honor of everyone’s favorite spring holiday. The complimentary (with entree purchase) white-sugar covered sopapilla will be available upon request after every meal.

The deep-fried sopapilla is a popular Mexican pastry, similar to a donut. It’s homemade and hand-rolled at all 23 El Fenix locations.