Richardson to Host Summer Camps for 43rd Year

The Richardson City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday to clear the way for another summer of “Sizzlin’ Summer Camps” offered by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The ordinance adopts the City’s Standards of Care for Youth Programs and is required annually by the state in order for the summer camp program to be exempt from state day care regulations. The City has been offering summer day camps since 1974.

Parks and Recreation staff presented a brief update on the camp program prior to the vote. Camp attendance for 2016 was 1,503, which was described as being right on target. Four camps are offered:

Kinder Camp (5-6)

This is a fun and eventful camp that brings out the creative genius in the kinder campers. With arts and crafts, science projects, outdoor fun, special guests, and more, kinder campers have a blast during the summer.

Playground (7-11)

A camp hosted in Heights Parks during the morning, and comes inside to the Heights Recreation Center for lunch and afternoon activities. This camp attends one field trip a week, and goes swimming daily.

Elementary Camp (7-11)

This specialized indoor camp focuses on gym games, arts, crafts, and science experiments, occasional playground activities, and much more. Campers enjoy two field trips per week, and swimming every other day.

Teen Camp (12-15)

This camp is for the mature and responsible young teens that love being on the go. Teen campers enjoy a plethora of activities like field trips are three days per week, with campus or park activities twice a week, and volunteering within the DFW area.

The camps include arts and crafts, swimming and games, as well as field trips for some age groups, all with an emphasis on instilling values such as respect and responsibility while having fun. The City is partnering with Richardson ISD again this year in offering three camps at Terrace Elementary.

To view Monday’s presentation, click here. For more information on Sizzlin’ Summer Camps and to view the City’s complete “Standards of Care for Youth Programs Offered by the Parks and Recreation Department,” click here.