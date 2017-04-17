Upcoming candidate political forums for Dallas suburbs this week

In this busy election season, the voters have ample opportunities to hear from candidates seeking their vote on May 6. This is a critical week with early voting kicking off on April 24. Below are just a few of the scheduled upcoming political forums throughout the Dallas suburbs. Please leave a comment below with info on any other forums or email editor@northdallasgazette.com.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD



The Metrocrest Democrats invite voters in Carrollton to come to learn about the candidates seeking to serve on the school board. Each candidate will have an opportunity share their position on key issues. Questions from the audience will also be taken. Arrive anytime after 6 p.m. if interested in eating and mingling with other attendees at the New New Buffet. It is located at 3822 Belt Line Rd., in Addison. The program will start at 7 p.m.

Irving Elections

Metrocrest Democrats are hosting a candidate forum for candidates seeking to replace the mayor, the open seats on the Irving City Council and Irving ISD Board of Trustees. The forum is scheduled for April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Ranch Library at 401 Cimarron Trail, Irving 75063

Irving City Council / Irving, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Coppell School Trustees

The League of Women Voters of Irving is hosting a forum on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Irving City Hall.

The League of Women Voters Candidates Forum will be televised live on ICTN 2.

Lewisville School Board

A Lewisville ISD school board candidate forum 6:30 p.m. is scheduled for Thursday, April 20 at Lewisville ISD’s Bolin Administration Center located at 1565 W. Main St. The public is invited to hear the eight candidates vying for the two open seats on the seven-member Board of Trustees.

Plano School Board

Plano Candidate Forum will be held at the Plano Chamber of Commerce offices located at 5400 Independence Parkway, Ste. 200. The early morning event is Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 a.m. More info at PlanoChamber.org

Richardson Mayor and City Council

The League of Women Voters of Richardson Candidate Forum will include the candidates for Mayor and City Council It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Richardson Civic Center located at 411 W. Arapaho Rd. The forum will be streamed live on www.cor.net.