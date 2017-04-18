Indivisible Oak Cliff joins Marches for Science on April 22

Indivisible Oak Cliff (IOC) will be taking part in the March for Science on Saturday, April 22. Various groups will meet at 9 a.m. and hold a rally for about an hour. The March itself begins at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marietta, Dallas and march to Fair Park where Earth Day events are taking place.

IOC will have a table at the pre-march rally and invite participants to stop by and make a sign for the march. Supplies will be provided by IOC. Donations of sign-making materials (markers, poster board, etc.) will be gratefully accepted. IOC will also offer voter registration and information about their organization. IOC believes these types of events demonstrate their concern about today issues and their impact on tomorrow while providing fellowship and fun. https://www.facebook.com/groups/762747637214670

The March for Science is the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments, according to the organizers. The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. For more info visit https://www.marchforscience.com

These marches, planned globally, will see a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest, the organizers state.