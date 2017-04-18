Richland College will host free event, Dia de la Familia, on May 6

Richland College will host a day of family fun when Dia de la Familia comes to the campus on Sat., May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual free event is presented by the Dallas County Community College District and will feature free food, entertainment, children’s activities, tours of Richland College facilities and more.

Entertainment during the day will include performances from Folklorico, a dance group from Lake Highlands High School who performs traditional Mexican folk dances; top winners from the Richland College “So You Think You Can Dance contest”; a dance party with the school’s mascot, R. Mobius Thunderduck; and more.

Activities will include a children’s coloring station, and visitors can decorate their own traditional sugar skulls at a booth sponsored by the Richland College Achieving Latino Academic Success student organization. Richland College representatives also will provide tours of its gaming and interactive simulation facilities, including the motion capture lab, plus the Richland College Technology, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, or TEAM, Center.

Exhibitors – including other DCCCD colleges, local organizations, businesses and Richland College departments – will be on hand to provide information and services to families who attend.

Dia de la Familia was initiated in 1986 at Eastfield College in response to high dropout rates among Latino students during their transition to college. In 1990, the event was adopted as a DCCCD event hosted at Mountain View College. Since 1997, the event has been held on a rotating basis at each DCCCD campus.