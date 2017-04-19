El Centro College, Dallas County HHS Following Confirmed TB Case

El Centro College and Dallas County Health and Human Services are following up on one reported case of tuberculosis. The student involved is attending only one class for the spring 2017 semester. Students and college employees who may have attended that one class were notified today by email and through an electronic posting site.
DCHHS will provide free screening at El Centro’s downtown location in the Paramount Building next Monday; only El Centro faculty and students who attended that one class are recommended for screening. DCHHS staff members will return to the college next Wednesday to share screening results.
Students who have TB-related questions can contact Mike Tsehaie, El Centro’s college nurse, at 214-860-1961; Laura Gomez, El Centro’s RN CI supervisor, at 214-860-2080; or the Dallas County Health and Human Services TB Clinic at (214) 819-2071.
More information about TB is available here: www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/basics/.
