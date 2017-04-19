Symposium for preteen and teen girls planned for Richardson May 6

The 32nd Annual Adolescent and Ladies Symposium is designed to assist preteen girls ages 9 – 12, adolescent misses ages 13 – 18, and adult ladies ages 19 – up, to more effectively combat the social and generational issues that confront them today. The event for young ladies is scheduled for May 6.

The Symposium highlights the knowledge, understanding, competencies, and skills needed to deal with these issues from a Biblical perspective. The Symposium theme, “Thriving by the Holy Spirit for Life-long Holiness and Harmony in the Sisterhood”, includes 2 general sessions and 16 small group workshops to give participants an opportunity to become actively involved in the conversation. Participants will also learn proactive skills that will enable them to avoid worldly practices.

The Symposium is free and includes continental breakfast, lunch, and door prizes. Please note this event is not intended for children under 9 years of age. Spaces for workshops are filled on a first come, first-served basis, according to registration.The early registration deadline is April 26. Go online for Workshop Sessions and Early Registration details at www.gacoc.org or call 972-644-2335 for more information.

The Symposium will be held at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ, 1013 S. Greenville Avenue in Richardson on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.