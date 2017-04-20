Does the Georgia runoff election demonstrate Democrat Party is suffering from delusional disorder?

By Tezlyn Figaro

Once again, Democrats are passing the champagne bottle without fully understanding what is a loss versus a win. This following Jon Ossoff almost winning the special election in the heavy Republican District 6 in Georgia. A seat formerly held by Newt Gingrich.

Millions of dollars were spent to court white suburban area voters as if it would send a message to President Donald Trump. However, in fact, it was poor rural areas that put Trump over the top last November. It was millennials, the working poor and black and brown people who were over it and did not vote at all which in turn decreased electoral votes for Clinton.

So what is the victory dance all about? America once again lost Tuesday night! When will the democrats learn?

Let me be clear, even if Democrats win this seat in June, they still lose. Why? Because the Georgia district is a middle to upper class, white suburban area. Guess where Democrats need to do the most work? Everywhere BUT white middle-class suburban areas. Democrats lost the working poor (black and white), they lost the middle class, they lost the inner Cities, they lost white poor people in rural areas and they lost black people.

I am not saying the Republicans won all of the above-mentioned groups, I am saying the Democrats lost these groups because folks are not longer buying what they are selling. Until both parties realize the difference between a win and a loss – we all lose!

